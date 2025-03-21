Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,621 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 163,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2,354.9% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA boosted its position in Regions Financial by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 730,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after purchasing an additional 437,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 379,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 62,396 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,993 shares of company stock worth $89,682. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

