Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGTX traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cognition Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley raised Cognition Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Cognition Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

