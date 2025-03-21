Promising Space Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 18th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, General Electric, Boeing, and Eaton are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are equity securities issued by companies that specialize in space exploration, satellite technology, and other commercial ventures related to outer space. These stocks represent investment opportunities in industries focused on developing cutting-edge space infrastructure, communications, and research capabilities, catering to investors who wish to benefit from the expanding space economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.72. 25,049,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,917,325. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.58. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $146.08 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $522.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,649,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,255. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $478.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.31. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $395.66 and a 12-month high of $528.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.64. 1,851,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,398,396. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.20. The stock has a market cap of $215.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $133.99 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $161.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,260,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,583,160. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.49. The firm has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.53. Boeing has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $196.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

ETN traded down $6.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $290.80. 1,197,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,372. Eaton has a 12-month low of $255.65 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.29 and a 200 day moving average of $331.78. The firm has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Featured Stories