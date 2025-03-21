Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.830-1.830 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.220-0.220 EPS.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 5.1 %

Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 489,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,687. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

