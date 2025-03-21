Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,043 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $49.84 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.76.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

