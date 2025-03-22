Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Trading 0.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.89. 3,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 17,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

