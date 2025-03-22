CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Stock Price Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.13 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.20 ($0.13). Approximately 117,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 388,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

CleanTech Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.02. The stock has a market cap of £8.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.79.

About CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium’s mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.

