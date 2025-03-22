Desert Mountain Energy (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Trading 5.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.18. 110,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 53,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Desert Mountain Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.

Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project located in the Northern Arizona. The company was formerly known as African Queen Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

