TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:AIFD) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:AIFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.23 and last traded at $25.31. Approximately 4,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 14,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 million and a PE ratio of 33.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF by 429.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 32,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter.

TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

The TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF (AIFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of global equity securities of companies focusing on and benefiting from artificial intelligence. It primarily selects growth companies and seeks long-term growth of capital.

