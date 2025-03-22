Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Consider – March 22nd

Accenture, Salesforce, Super Micro Computer, ServiceNow, and QUALCOMM are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks refer to shares of companies that develop, integrate, or heavily utilize AI technologies in their products or services. These companies are often at the forefront of innovation, and their growth prospects are tied to advancements in machine learning, automation, and data analytics, making these stocks attractive yet potentially volatile investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.17. 11,733,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $359.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.13. The company has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $398.35.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded up $2.53 on Friday, reaching $281.56. 9,798,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,374,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $270.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.49. Salesforce has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.15. 64,353,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,117,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.21. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average is $37.92.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $3.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $827.92. 2,904,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,511. The company has a market cap of $170.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.22, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $971.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $983.30. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.82. 10,940,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,228,399. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $149.43 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

