Promising Manufacturing Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 19th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Exxon Mobil, and D-Wave Quantum are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies that produce finished products from raw materials using various industrial processes. These stocks represent investments in firms across sectors such as automotive, electronics, and machinery, and their performance is often tied to broader economic cycles and industrial production trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $173.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,669,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,065,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $125.78 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.04. 5,657,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,836,197. The company has a market capitalization of $499.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.56 and a 200 day moving average of $113.57.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 56,069,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,535,117. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.12. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

