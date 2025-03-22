BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) (TSE:ZDY) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) (TSE:ZDY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$46.65 and last traded at C$46.74. Approximately 5,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 10,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.88.

BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.26.

BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) Company Profile

BMO US Dividend ETF seeks to provide exposure to a yield weighted portfolio of U.S. dividend paying stocks. The selected companies will have the potential for longterm capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in yield weighted portfolio of US dividend paying stocks. The selected companies will have the potential for long term capital appreciation.

