Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Trading Down 26.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Free Report) fell 26.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.61. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09.
About Concrete Leveling Systems
Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialized equipment for use in the concrete leveling industry. It fabricates and markets a concrete leveling service unit that consists of a mixing device to mix lime with water and a pumping device capable of pumping the mixture under pressure into pre-drilled holes.
