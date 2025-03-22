WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.29 and last traded at $22.32. Approximately 47,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 70,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund ( NASDAQ:AGZD Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.32% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

