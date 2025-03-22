Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Here’s What Happened

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. 1,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22,423% from the average session volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
Genel Energy Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.
Genel Energy Company Profile
Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; and 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC. The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco.
