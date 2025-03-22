Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH) Trading Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.34 and last traded at $33.60. 181,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,354% from the average session volume of 5,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28.

Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.