Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 242.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078,196 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.04% of Constellium worth $15,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Constellium by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Constellium by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Constellium by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSTM opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.64. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.47). Constellium had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

