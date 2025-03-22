Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,555 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.29% of STAG Industrial worth $17,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 43,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 27,920 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 592.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of STAG stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.05.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,083.20. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STAG

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.