Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 59,051 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,051 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 434.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Onsemi from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price target on Onsemi in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $43.78 on Friday. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $80.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.14.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. Equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

