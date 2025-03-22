Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $4.54 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,803 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 40,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $398,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

GDX stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.95. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $45.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.97.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

