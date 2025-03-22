Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a 139.3% increase from Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBOT opened at $27.23 on Friday. Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $103.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77.

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (FBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses thought to have potentially provide disruption to the marketplace. The fund holds global disruptive automation companies, from industrial robotics to autonomous driving and AI.

