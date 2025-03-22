Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a 139.3% increase from Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FBOT opened at $27.23 on Friday. Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $103.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77.
Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Company Profile
