Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.15

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

Lennox International has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Lennox International has a payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lennox International to earn $25.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Lennox International Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:LII opened at $570.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $609.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $614.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $445.63 and a 12-month high of $682.50.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.48. Lennox International had a return on equity of 126.79% and a net margin of 15.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.20, for a total value of $124,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $825,864.40. This trade represents a 13.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LII shares. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $536.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $665.00 to $702.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $675.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $595.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $614.62.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

