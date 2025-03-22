Umpqua Bank Buys 2,714 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Umpqua Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,023,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 863,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,307 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 488,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,149,000 after purchasing an additional 84,963 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,544,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 353,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $124.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.59 and a 200-day moving average of $138.01. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.2502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

