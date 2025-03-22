Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Makes New $489,000 Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,036,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,354,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 50,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.58 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3,745.00 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.32.
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
