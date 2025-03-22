Jupiter Hits One Day Trading Volume of $43.97 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Jupiter token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and $43.97 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 6,999,978,223 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,690,911,111 tokens. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 6,999,978,225.972045 with 2,690,911,111.1 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.52235559 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 668 active market(s) with $41,601,555.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

