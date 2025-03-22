Xponance Inc. Boosts Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Everest Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.50.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Everest Group stock opened at $353.19 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $327.37 and a 52 week high of $407.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.47%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

