Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $79.25 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000751 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000139 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 79,232,665 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars.
