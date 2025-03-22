OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Plans $0.11 Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

OFS Credit has increased its dividend payment by an average of 89.4% annually over the last three years.

OFS Credit Stock Down 0.3 %

OFS Credit stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.77.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

