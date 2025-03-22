Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $90.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.36. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

