Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Purchases New Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,872.31. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares in the company, valued at $52,357.76. This represents a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 2.1 %

CBOE stock opened at $214.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.13 and a 52-week high of $223.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

See Also

