John Alexander Young Sells 2,103 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CFO John Alexander Young sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $115,707.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,007.72. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ambarella Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $54.26 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $85.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 629.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 6,014.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

