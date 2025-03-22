Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,095 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $18.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.46.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 29.32%. On average, analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.