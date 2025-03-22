Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC) Declares $0.91 Dividend

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKCGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.9063 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

BATS BLKC traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316. Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $30.36. The company has a market cap of $3.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49.

About Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BLKC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The investment objective of this Fund is to provide investors with a total return, taking into account both capital and income returns, which reflects the return of the NYSE FactSet Global Blockchain Technologies Capped Index.

Dividend History for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC)

