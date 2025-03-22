Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC) Declares $0.91 Dividend

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.9063 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Trading Down 2.8 %
BATS BLKC traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316. Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $30.36. The company has a market cap of $3.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49.
About Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.