7,494 Shares in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA PSR opened at $92.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.12 million, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $79.67 and a 1-year high of $100.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.32.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.5598 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

