Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $179,000.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Shares of MSFD stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

