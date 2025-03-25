Virtu Financial LLC Takes $655,000 Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AZEK by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Investment House LLC grew its position in AZEK by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in AZEK by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZEK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AZEK from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.93.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.95.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $1,020,980.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,258,951.20. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,518,624. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

