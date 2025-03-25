Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) Stake Raised by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL – Free Report) by 128.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,459 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares Price Performance
EURL opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $31.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 2.97.
Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Super Micro Stock: $7.2M Call Options Signal Big Upside Potential
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Top 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for 2025: Long-Term Winners to Watch
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- D-Wave Stock: Is Quantum Blockchain the Next Big Catalyst?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.