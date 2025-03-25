Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) Stake Raised by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL – Free Report) by 128.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,459 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

EURL opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $31.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 2.97.

Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares (EURL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE All Cap Developed Europe index. The fund provides 3X daily levered exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed Europe. EURL was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Direxion.

