Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Dimeco Trading Down 0.2 %

DIMC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.84. The stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 902. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $95.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.10. Dimeco has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Get Dimeco alerts:

Dimeco (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. Dimeco had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 19.51%.

Dimeco Company Profile

Dimeco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides consumer, home equity, mortgage, construction, student, business term, business vehicle, business equipment, capital improvement, and commercial real estate loans; business lines of credit; and acquisition financing and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.