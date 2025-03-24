Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.64% from the company’s previous close.

DNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 51,105,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,663. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -149.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

