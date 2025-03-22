Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Acquired by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises approximately 2.2% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Nestlé by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 28,040 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Saybrook Capital NC raised its position in Nestlé by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 75,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $1,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nestlé from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nestlé to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $103.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $80.11 and a 12-month high of $110.46.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

