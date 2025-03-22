Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $14.76 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,976 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $14,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $92.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.39 and a 200-day moving average of $111.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.37 and a 52-week high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

