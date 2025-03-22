MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter.

MV Oil Trust Stock Down 12.9 %

Shares of MVO stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $65.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.67. MV Oil Trust has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $11.63.

MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.96%. MV Oil Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MV Oil Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

