Best Renewable Energy Stocks To Watch Now – March 19th

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Quanta Services, Bank of New York Mellon, Southern, WEC Energy Group, Rockwell Automation, and EMCOR Group are the seven Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks represent shares in companies that generate, develop, or distribute energy from sustainable sources such as solar, wind, geothermal, and hydroelectric power. These stocks offer investors exposure to the growing clean energy market, which is increasingly significant due to global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of PBR stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,221,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,456,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of PWR traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.59. The stock had a trading volume of 399,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,563. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $227.11 and a twelve month high of $365.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $83.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,734. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $52.64 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BK

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of SO traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. Southern has a one year low of $67.53 and a one year high of $94.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.30. 782,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,501. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $110.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEC

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.30. The company had a trading volume of 251,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.68. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $308.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROK

EMCOR Group (EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded up $7.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $393.74. 134,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,856. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $438.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.21. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $319.49 and a 1-year high of $545.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EME

Recommended Stories