Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Acquired Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN). In a filing disclosed on March 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fortune Brands Innovations stock on February 17th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) on 2/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/22/2025.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 0.8 %

FBIN opened at $62.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.55. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.64 and a twelve month high of $90.54.

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, EVP Kristin Papesh bought 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $29,941.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,177.83. The trade was a 6.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,950.04. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,871,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBIN. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

