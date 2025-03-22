Sciencast Management LP Invests $2.49 Million in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in FOX by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Stock Performance

FOXA stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.49.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on FOX from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FOX from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In related news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

