Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). In a filing disclosed on March 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CACI International stock on February 22nd.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) on 2/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/22/2025.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $366.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $588.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $380.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.97.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total value of $112,358.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,780.30. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in CACI International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 67,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,179,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,745,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CACI International by 10.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the third quarter valued at $289,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded CACI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on CACI International in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $557.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.92.

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

