Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.0% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $787,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 39.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,513.97. This represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $130.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.21. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $199.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2235 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

