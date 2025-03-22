Pocket Network (POKT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $13.01 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $13.01 million and approximately $182,224.33 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,683,071,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pocket Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

