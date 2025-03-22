Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stock Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Amentum were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMTM. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,306,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,999,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,022,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,608,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Amentum by 469.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,948,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,981,000 after buying an additional 1,606,442 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMTM. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amentum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

In other news, Director Barbara Loughran bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,658. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 620,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. This represents a 19.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMTM stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

