Sandy Spring Bank Has $954,000 Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.18% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBMN opened at $26.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.65. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $26.84.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0486 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

